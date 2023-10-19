Silicon Power Gen4 M.2 SSD $160 $200 Save $40 One of the cheapest 2TB M.2 2230 SSDs available, which makes it the perfect upgrade for your Steam Deck, Asus ROG Ally, Surface Pro, and more. $160 at Amazon

Since the Steam Deck's debut, the handheld market has become more saturated, with some brands pushing out new gaming devices on what seems like a monthly basis. Despite this, the Steam Deck has remained one of the best options available thanks to the value it brings with its performance and price. However, there is one drawback to portable PC gaming and that's the sheer file size of games, with some topping over 100GB.

Now, as you can imagine, drive space gets used up pretty quickly, and this is probably one of the best upgrades you can make to your Steam Deck or any other handheld with an internal M.2 2230 SSD. And right now, we've spotted a great deal on a 2TB drive that comes in at just $159.97, far less than what competitors are charging.

As far as the specification of the Silicon Power 2TB SSD, it provides excellent read and write speeds, coming it at 5,000MB/s and 3,200MB/s respectively. Of course, you might be curious about the brand and the quality of its products, and so far, the feedback seems pretty positive. In addition, the brand offers a five-year warranty on its drive, which should provide some more comfort with this purchase.

Of course, opening the Steam Deck isn't for everyone and if you've never done it before, we have a wonderful guide that can show you how. But if you're not into opening up your console and want a milder approach to upgrading the storage on your Steam Deck or other handheld gaming console, you can always go with a microSD card. While the speeds won't be the same, you'll still be able to install and play games without any issues.