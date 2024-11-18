Key Takeaways The SilverStone FLP01 case, previously an April Fool's joke, is now a real product.

The retro-styled case can handle modern hardware like Intel Core Ultra 7 265K and GeForce RTX 4060 Ti.

The case is expected to go on sale in Q1 2025 for 19,800 yen, around $128, hoping for a western release.

Sometimes, the best tech stories come from when a previous April Fool's joke becomes a reality. It's to the point where you'd be forgiven for thinking that April Fool's Day has turned into a corporate exercise to test product ideas and produce the ones that get positive feedback. Now, another "gag product" has become a real thing, and while it may look like an old piece of kit from the outside, this PC case can handle some pretty intense hardware under the hood.

The SilverStone FLP01 case is now a reality

As spotted by Tom's Hardware, The SilverStone FLP01 PC case was first teased as an April Fool's joke. It had the vibes of a NEC PC-9800 and advertised some modern-day luxuries for PC builders, but that's all that it was; a joke. Now, half a year later, the company is ready to make this prank a real thing you can buy.

To show off the potential of the SilverStone FLP01, the company showed off a demo of what kind of hardware works with the case. The demo model showed off an Intel Core Ultra 7 265K, a GeForce RTX 4060 Ti, a gold PSU, and a ton of storage and RAM, all running nice and cool within the case. As such, if you're looking for a retro-styled case that can keep up with modern-day demands, this seems to be a winner.

If you want to grab your own, it's expected to go on sale in the first quarter of 2025 for 19,800 yen - that's around $128. Let's just hope we'll also see a western release, as I'd love to get my hands on this cool unit. And if you're in the mood for more, check out these other unique PC cases that we've seen.