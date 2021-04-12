Looking for a simple reminder app? Check out Remind Me on Android

Reminders and To-Do apps are a dime-a-dozen on the Google Play Store. To Do List, Todoist, Google Tasks, Any.do, Microsoft To Do: The list goes on. While all of these apps are great in their own right, many of them are guilty of packing way too many features that you probably don’t need. If all you want is a basic reminder app that gets the job done, you might want to check out this app called Remind Me.

Remind Me is a very simple and straightforward app from XDA Member pineappleftw that lets you set reminders as notifications. All you have to do is give your reminder a title, add a description if you want, and hit the Remind Me button. The app will push out a notification of your reminder right away in the notification shade. The idea here is that whenever you pick up your phone or check notifications (which many of us do way too frequently), you’ll always see your reminder right there.

Reminders can also be persistent so they don’t accidentally get cleared from the notification shade, can be scheduled for future dates and time, and can have varying degrees of priority, including Low, Medium, and High.

The Remind Me app may come across as rather barebones, but that’s exactly what it’s all about. It keeps things simple and sticks to its main goal which is reminding you of things in a simple and effective way. The app also has a Quick Settings tile that you can tap to add new reminders on the fly without having to open the app.

Here are some of the main features of the app:

Dark Mode

Custom Quick Settings Tile for Quick Access

Custom Text Selection Actions (able to remind through the same copy/paste menu on Chrome browser)

Persistence/Sticky Notification persist through reboot

Schedule repeating reminders

View your past notifications (past reminder that u have used)

Save important notifications so that it can be reused

Able to set notification to be sticky to prevent accidental swipes

Able to set notification by priorities

Remind Me is available on the Google Play Store for free, and you can download it from the link below. Visit the XDA Forum Thread to give feedback to the developer or ask questions.