3D printing is a rewarding activity, and it becomes even more fun if you keep costs in check. Making minor adjustments to your routine can prevent wasted filament and help you stretch every spool further. You can produce high-quality prints while preserving your resources by taking simple yet thoughtful steps. Here are some practical methods I use to cut down on filament waste.

5 Optimize print settings for less waste

Fine-tuning parameters leads to better resource usage