Keeping your PC cool is essential to ensuring it continues running optimally. Of course, you can do many things to help accomplish this. One of the biggest and easiest things you can do is to keep your PC clean from dust and no, I am not just talking about cleaning the dust filters. Over time, it's almost impossible to stop the buildup of dust inside your PC and this can be one of the main causes of things getting a bit too hot if not dealt with.

Many issues can affect your PC's cooling. There are several things to look out for, from dust and cable management to voltage and overclocks. With that said, not all of these may be affecting your PC at the same time. Once you know what to look out for, it is much easier to figure out what is causing the issue. Of course, there are some simple upgrades you can make to your PC that will drastically help reduce your PC temps.

4 Use an air duster

Not exactly a PC component, but still

As mentioned, dust can be one of the leading causes of why your PC may get too hot and even overheating. Luckily, cleaning the dust out of your PC can be quite easy, especially if done regularly. There are different kinds of air dusters out there and, while I prefer to use a USB rechargeable duster, a lot of people like cans of air.

Air dusters can also be used quickly and target specific spots if need be. They are also very easy to use, but be warned, your PC may have more dust inside than it looks. When using an air duster, just remember the dust has to go somewhere so try not to get to close to your PC when dusting it out. Also, it could be worth having a vacuum on and ready to catch the dust as it leaves the PC.

When using air dusters, make sure your PC is powered off and preferably unplugged from the mains socket as well. Some cans of air may contain some moisture and while it will dry up in seconds, if your PC is on, it could risk frying some of the components.

3 Mesh side and front panels

More space to breathe

Close

Mesh side and front panels allow for better airflow, which in turn can help keep the components inside your PC coolers. Not all PC cases come with mesh side panels or have them available, but these days a lot of them do. Companies like be quiet! even offer multiple versions of the same case that may come with or without mesh panels on them. If you want a bit more airflow, it is also worth checking if your case has optional mesh panels you can buy for it to improve the overall airflow.

If you can get mesh panels for your case, they normally aren't too expensive. They are also quite easy to change as in most cases, there are just two thumb screws to remove, then the old panel will slide off and the new panel should just slide into place. Improving your airflow should help to lower temps and ultimately increase the longevity of your components.

2 Get more (or better) fans

Larger is usually better