MS Excel is undoubtedly one of the best spreadsheet apps for number crunching. Whether you're a student or a working professional, some Excel features are unparalleled, which means most people end up using the software, although it can be rather intimidating. Alternatives such as Google Sheets can be simpler to use for students, but they aren't as feature-rich as Excel. Despite Excel's prowess in handling complex mathematical problems and formulas, there's one issue that Microsoft hasn't addressed in all these years -- the ability to quickly identify errors and fix them. If you've used Excel before, you know exactly what I'm talking about.

Sometimes, Excel throws random errors at you, and it can be hard to identify them. The workflow that I use to fix errors is first figuring out where the error is, then identifying what's causing the error, before fixing the underlying cause. There are a few ways to go about this, and trust me when I say this -- they are absolute life-savers. If you're new to Excel or just want to avoid Excel mistakes that can get you fired, here are simple yet effective ways to identify and fix errors in your Excel workbook.

5 Run the spreadsheet by ChatGPT or Claude

AI can work its magic

AI tools and chatbots are more useful than you would think. They are smart enough to go through an Excel spreadsheet and identify potential errors and issues. So, if you have an important spreadsheet that you need to send out or present, it's a good idea to run it by an AI tool like ChatGPT or Claude with a relevant command.

I've used both the tools and have had success with both of them. Claude is more preferable since its responses are more detailed. Upload the spreadsheet of your choice with a command that's something along the lines of: "Can you find any errors or issues with this spreadsheet, identify where they are, and suggest methods to fix them?" You should get a detailed response with solutions.

If you're working with sensitive data, be wary of using AI chatbots unless they're self-hosted, since the data may be compromised.

4 Use Find and Replace

Manually look for errors

If you have a large data set with multiple formulae, the chances of manually identifying errors are slim. It's extremely easy to overlook indications of an error, especially when working with spreadsheets that have multiple rows and columns, leading to small cell sizes. Hence, a good hack to go about it would be to use the Find tool inside Excel.

The logic is that Microsoft Excel uses a common pattern to denote errors, and it begins with the '#' symbol. So, fire up the Find tool and look for '#'. Any resultant cells that Excel identifies is an error. You can then look at the error and figure out what's wrong. For instance, #DIV/0! Indicates that the denominator is zero, #N/A indicates missing data in a lookup, #VALUE denotes the wrong data type in a formula, etc.

Change the 'Look In' parameter to 'Values' in the Find Options for this method to work.

3 Take advantage of the Error Checking tool

Use Excel's suggestions

Excel has a nifty little button that scans your workbook and flags any errors that it identifies. It's called Error Checking, and it can be found under the Formulas tab. This is a handy way to let Excel do your job for you, but my main gripe with this tool is that it only identifies the issue and doesn't suggest ways to fix it.

It's also quite slow at times, especially if you have a large workbook with lots of errors. Despite its shortcomings, it's handy in situations where you're well-versed in ways to fix the problem but only need a nudge to figure out where the issue is occurring.

2 Identify blank cells

Fill in the missing data

All the methods mentioned above are strictly for identifying what Excel terms as errors. However, there may be some human errors caused due to oversight that Excel may not flag as an issue. The best example of this is blank cells. If you have a formula to find the sum or product of a bunch of cells, Excel will conveniently ignore blank cells and consider their value as zero. You may not realize this initially, but it skews the numbers in your workbook and can completely mess up all other dependent calculations.

So, before you send or present your spreadsheet, it's a good idea to ensure there are no blank cells. To do so, select the data range inside your worksheet and press the F5 key. Then, click on Special and select Blank. Excel will highlight all the blank cells in the selected data. Make sure those cells aren't missing any data.

1 Check formula relationships with Trace Precedents

Along with the Error Checking tool, Excel also offers two other features that determine issues in your spreadsheet. They're called Trace Precedents and Trace Dependents. These features essentially map out the cells on which a certain formula is dependent. This allows you to identify and rectify an error.

To use them, all you have to do is click on a cell consisting of an error (use the above methods to find the cells with errors) and select the Trace Precedents button. Excel will display arrows pointing to the cell on which the formula is dependent. You can then identify the nature of the error and fix it. In this case, the formula is dependent on a cell that has text instead of numbers, hence the error. By pointing me to the cell, Excel has made it easier for me to change the value in the cell or alter the formula. The Trace Dependent button works the other way around. If you select a cell and trigger the function, Excel points an arrow to any formula that is using the value in that particular cell.

Fix your spreadsheets before presenting them

Errors in Excel not only skew your data and graphs, but they can also ruin the look of your spreadsheet when you're presenting it or sending it to a client or boss via email. Even a small error can cause a drastic change in a live dashboard, making it extremely important to identify and fix errors wherever applicable. If you're working with a large workbook, this can be a daunting task. So, instead of manually scouring through the spreadsheet for errors, employ these techniques to quickly find faults and rectify them.