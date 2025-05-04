A great saying I usually live by is “if it ain’t broken, don’t fix it”. But if you can get things a bit better, you realize you’ve had a problem you didn’t even know about. Whether you’re a productivity enthusiast, a troubleshooting novice, or simply someone looking to get more out of your system, these built-in utilities offer elegant solutions to problems you didn’t even know about with minimal fuss. Let’s dive into these tools and discover how they can transform your Windows experience.

Related 5 features I wish were enabled by default on Windows 11 Windows 11 is packed with features but some of them should be enabled by default.

5 Snipping Tool

There’s more to it than seen with the naked eye