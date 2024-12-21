Summary This Raspberry Pi project creates a tiny Simpsons TV with retro shows & touch screen controls.

A detailed guide is available for creating this project, including a bill of materials & step-by-step instructions.

Visual learners can watch a YouTube video for a step-by-step walkthrough using the guide.

If you're anything like me, you like to have a random TV show on the other monitor while you get stuff done. However, what if you could make a teeny-tiny Simpsons TV that you can place on your desk and free up that second monitor for other things? If so, check out this amazing Raspberry Pi project that may be right up your alley.

This tiny Simpsons TV uses a Raspberry Pi to show retro shows

In a post on the Raspberry Pi subreddit, user /u/paperhalls showed off their newest project. This tiny Simpsons TV is programmed to show a TV show from the 90s, and you can rewind and fast forward by tapping on the sides of the touch screen. Tapping the center "changes the channel," complete with a nostalgic screen static effect.

If you want to give this project a try for yourself, /u/paperhalls does note that they used a guide to create this amazing project. You can check the full guide over on Brandon Withrow's blog, which features a full bill of materials, a step-by-step walkthrough of how to make it, and even some fun Simpsons gifs sprinkled in here and there. The project asks for a Raspberry Pi Zero, a Waveshare 2.8 640x480 Screen, an Adafruit Mono 2.5 W Audio Amplifier, a 1.5” 4ohm 3W Audio Speaker, a suitably chunky SD card, and some soldering.

If you're a more visual learner, you can check out Talking Sasquach's YouTube video that uses Brandon's guide as a base to make their own TV. And if games are more your thing, check out how to make a console with a Raspberry Pi.