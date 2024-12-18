Multi-core optimization has allowed modern processors to brute force their way through heavier workloads with parallelization. This hasn't always been the case and still to this day there are software and games that run better on processors with higher single-core performance than multi-core behemoths. Contemporary development will continue to improve multi-core support and performance, but even now it's still recommended to strongly factor in single-core clock speeds and performance when choosing a CPU for your PC. Here are a few reasons why.

3 Not all programs and games use multiple cores

Traditionally, most software and games worked with a single core (or thread) on the CPU through sequential processing. This created bottlenecks, especially with earlier processors with fewer cores, but now we're seeing consumer-grade CPUs hit shelves with as many as 24 cores. The most affordable AMD Ryzen 9000 processor you can buy has 6 alone. These 6 cores allow the CPU to handle varied workloads with different programs and background processes requiring cycles, but it's almost wasted on specific tasks such as gaming and most productivity software. Outside of some serious content creation apps, your CPU isn't doing a whole lot.

Now, on the flip side of this, more games and apps are making use of multiple cores through parallelization. It's when the OS can split the workload from an app or game across multiple cores or threads. Not everything can be split across highway lanes, which is why we're seeing clock speeds increase as well as core counts. The Ryzen 7 9800X3D is the best gaming processor available, but this is down to its impressively large cache and excellent per-core performance.

