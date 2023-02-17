In an era where Artificial Intelligence (AI) is claiming humans' jobs and writing decent articles, you'd think that these trained smarts are capable of having normal conversations. And many of them do, actually. Despite Google Assistant and Microsoft's AI-powered Bing having their own shortcomings, they're still excellent at maintaining context and understanding the message you're trying to convey. Meanwhile, for years now, Apple's Siri has been lagging behind. And while the great iPhone maker claims from time to time that its virtual assistant has become smarter, it's really challenging to tell the difference. In 2023, for several reasons, Siri is still a dumb assistant that many of us can't reliably depend on.

1. Siri lacks social skills

One of the most important aspects of a smart assistant is its ability to maintain context and have a coherent conversation. Virtual assistants were created to simplify our lives. Users shouldn't need to overthink ways to communicate with these assistants successfully. And this is one of Siri's biggest weaknesses. While it can usually handle a few simple, consecutive commands, it sometimes fails at that. And don't get me started on more complex input. So instead of having a normal conversation, you would have to repeat certain keywords with every subsequent question to make sure Siri is still aware of the conversation's context. As a result, I tend to refrain from using Siri when I'm looking for answers to whatever questions I have.

2. Unintuitive web redirection

Another reason I tend to avoid Siri when digging for answers is its web redirection. When I ask the so-called smart assistant a question, I expect a simple, one-phrase answer. While this sometimes works out, it often simply shows relevant web results that redirect me to their respective articles. In this case, it would be faster and easier just to Google the question for a direct answer on the top card rather than relying on Siri. And I'm not referring to complex answers here, like the list of ingredients needed to prepare the elixir of life. Sometimes it's just yes/no questions or basic ones like, what's the latest iPhone model?

3. Precise phrasing prerequisite

The third reason I despise interacting with Siri is needing to pick my words carefully. Just talking naturally to Apple's virtual assistant doesn't always get the message across. I find myself preparing what I need to say mentally before triggering Siri and uttering the command. This makes using it very unintuitive and sometimes a waste of time. It feels like the training Siri has gone through is too basic and limited, particularly when compared to Google Assistant. While the latter isn't perfect, chatting with it is significantly easier and rarely requires me to think twice about my wording.

So why don't I switch to Google Assistant? Well, while you can use Google Assistant on an iPhone, iPad, and even Mac, it simply doesn't have the same system-level permissions as Siri. So triggering and commanding it would actually take longer and be more of a hassle. Maybe this will change if Apple provides developers with a virtual assistant API, including more OS privileges down the road.

4. Hey Siri false positives

Another annoyance about Siri ironically occurs when I'm not using it. At random times throughout the day, Siri, in a way, shows up at my doorstep and starts questioning me. To be more precise, I'm sometimes just talking, listening to music, or watching a series, and it just falsely detects a certain word or phrase as Hey Siri, when the actual sound produced isn't even close to this hot word. I'm not sure what's the underlying issue here, but I'm tired of my devices randomly saying "Aha" as a signal that they're awaiting my command after a false Hey Siri trigger.

5. The HomePod issue

Lastly, ever since I bought a HomePod Mini, I've been dealing with an all-new Siri issue. The HomePod is designed to handle your Siri requests by default, and there's seemingly no way to change that. So even if you're actively using your powerful Mac or iPhone, your HomePod will be the device to reply to your Hey Siri commands. This is problematic because there are device-specific requests that the HomePod can't execute, such as enabling a Focus mode or toggling auto brightness. Personally, I used to depend on Siri to pause the series I'm watching on my MacBook Air when I'm done eating and needed to wash my hands. Now the HomePod replies with its inability to do that, blocking me from pausing a stream on macOS Ventura in a hands-free manner. Had Siri on the HomePod been able to accept Do X on my Y device commands, then it would've been a different story. Until then, Siri should default to the device in active use rather than the dumb speaker.

While Siri is riddled with annoyances that shouldn't exist in 2023, it still offers some pros. For example, I find it very fast and reliable when I control my smart lighting. In fact, my friend and I tested both Siri and Google Assistant, and the former was noticeably faster at controlling a smart bulb. With Siri, it's literally instant, while Google's would take a second or two to process and transmit the command to the appliance. Consequently, I mostly depend on Siri to control the lights, play music, and check the weather forecast. These are almost always safe bets with Siri. For more complex questions or commands, I simply check the web or manually execute the task. We can only cross our fingers for iOS 17 and macOS 14 to introduce a smarter Siri to Apple's devices.