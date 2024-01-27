Key Takeaways Siri lacks a dedicated app; having a dedicated app would enhance Siri's value and allow for longer conversations and better management of preferences and history.

Siri should improve its assistance with communication by incorporating features like comprehensive auto-complete, tone monitoring, and alternative suggestions. This would help users compose professional emails, ensure appropriate tone, and save time with typing.

Siri should adopt features like in-app content summarization, similar to Microsoft Copilot, to provide concise webpages, emails, and document summaries.

Siri is infamous for its restrictions and lack of logical interpretation skills. While Apple's virtual assistant has gained some smarts throughout its lifetime, it still fails to compete with the likes of Google Assistant. And, now that even mightier AI-powered tools are available to the masses, such as OpenAI's ChatGPT and Google Gemini, Siri's shortcomings have become even more apparent. To catch up with the competition, Siri could learn a few things from Microsoft Copilot, which continues to deliver advanced features that help users with everyday tasks.

5 Having a dedicated app

This would house users' history, preferences, and more

Along with its web portal, Copilot now offers a native app on iOS and Android, allowing users to harness its power from their mobiles easily. Copilot's app supports the main set of features a user would expect, including the ability to answer questions, research topics, generate images and text, view prompt history, and more.

When using Siri, users currently have no way to view the history of their interactions. So, once you dismiss the Siri pop-up, whatever information it had provided you is lost. Right now, it feels like Siri is just a thin, weak layer atop our apps and system that doesn't play a core role in our digital lives. By introducing a dedicated app on the latest iPhones, Siri's value would naturally increase, allowing us to manage its preferences and history. That's in addition to having longer conversations with it that aren't as easily interrupted. An app would generally be a solid base for the service.

4 Assistance with communication

Comprehensive auto-complete, tone monitoring, alternative suggestions

Close

With iOS 17, Apple finally fixed the keyboard's ducking problem by overhauling the underlying structure of autocorrect and next-word auto-complete. Thanks to these changes, iPhone users can finally teach their keyboards profanity and take advantage of longer suggestions. So, instead of just suggesting the rest of the word a user is currently typing, it could also recommend a couple of words that may follow. While these are all welcome changes, they're not really enough.

Siri should learn from Copilot's skills and further assist users when typing messages, emails, notes, and documents. Through these features, Siri would be able to highlight the text's tone and suggest alternative phrasings that better match the context. It could also go beyond suggesting just a few words and attempt to finish a user's sentence when the topic is clearly conveyed. These additions would help users compose more professional emails, ensure their tone suits the situation, and save time by having Siri do some of the typing.

3 In-app content summarization

For webpages, emails, and documents

Close

Another Copilot feature that Siri should adopt is summarization support. Microsoft has baked some AI features into its Edge browser and productivity suite, allowing users to get summaries of PDFs, emails, and certain websites. This spares users the need to read through endless walls of text and fluff when the points that truly matter can be expressed in three sentences.

Safari currently supports Reader View, which removes ads from online articles, makes the text more readable through a clutter-free presentation, allows users to customize the font and background, and can even read the text aloud. By adding Siri-generated summaries to the mix, Reader View would become even handier. And if Apple adopts this feature in its News app, it could even become a neat alternative to the discontinued Artifact service.

2 Generative AI models

To create images, texts, and even audio based on user prompts

With Copilot, users can have AI generate images, text, songs, and more using prompts that describe what they need. These creations have various use cases, including inspiring artists, helping people brainstorm ideas and plans, creating wallpapers, and much more. They're a fun way to spend free time, particularly when sharing these outputted creations with friends.

Siri, right now, can't do any of that. You could ask it to tell you a joke, but it seemingly just shuffles between the same set it has been taught, which is much more limited when compared to the virtually endless responses you can get from Copilot. Ultimately, Siri currently can't help you with any advanced creations like ChatGPT, Bard, and Copilot can.

1 Actual answers

Siri currently fails to respond to many question types

However, my biggest problem with Siri is how useless it is right now. If you've used an iPhone, then you're likely familiar with its I'm not sure I understand and I've found these web results responses. Instead of actually answering your questions, it often directs you to web links, which defeats the entire purpose of a virtual assistant. If I'm seeking web results, I could just use the search engine included in Safari for that. That's why I generally rely on apps like Copilot to get faster results that require minimal research on my end.

Unfortunately, it's still impossible to change the default assistant on iOS, so launching the Copilot app and entering my prompt also consumes too much time. That's why we want Siri to just get better at what it currently does (or doesn't, actually). This way, it's just one Hey Siri or Side button click away from responding to our questions with meaningful answers.

Some of our dreams may soon come true

While I don't personally see Apple focusing on generative AI features as heavily as Copilot anytime soon, some of our other wishes may soon be granted. After all, according to credible rumors, Apple will focus its software efforts this year on advanced AI features that could potentially take Siri to the next level.

These potential additions may include iWork and Xcode integration, which would help users become more productive and get more done in less time. We expect these changes to debut as soon as WWDC24 in June when we get our hands on the first betas of iOS 18 and macOS 15. For now, though, we still don't know any specifics about what these Siri AI advances could be beyond the integrations above.