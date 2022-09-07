You can get six months of Apple Music free with your new AirPods Pro

Apple has an interesting offer for new AirPods Pro buyers. Now included with the purchase of eligible Apple audio devices is a six-month trial of Apple Music. That is, of course, if you’re a new subscriber-only, and haven’t tried it out before in the past.

If that has caught your attention, the list of devices is pretty big. It includes any AirPods Pro, AirPods (2nd generation and 3rd generation), AirPods Max, HomePod, HomePod Mini, Beats Fit Pro, Beats Studio Buds, Powerbeats, Powerbeats Pro, or Beats Solo Pro. Older audio devices like AirPods (1st generation), Beats Solo3 Wireless, Beats Studio3 Wireless, Beats EP, and Beats Flex are not eligible.

Once you buy one of these devices, you can activate your trial by updating your main device to the latest version of iOS or iPadOS. You can then pair the audio device, open the Apple Music app on your iPhone or iPad, and sign in with your Apple ID. From the app, you should be prompted with the offer. If you don’t see it, you can go to the Listen Now tab where it should appear. You can then click Get 6 months free, or visit this link if it does not work.

Keep in mind that you’ll only have 90 days after first pairing your device to take advantage of the offer. Apple holds that you can get access to over 90 million songs, ad-free once signed up with Apple Music, and enjoy other included features like Spatial Audio.

On its own, Apple Music is priced at $10 a month, or for new subscribers, one month included free, so this is a really great value of about $50. If you account for Apple One, you can also get Apple Music with Individual, Family, and Premier plans for $15, $20, or $30 a month. Note that this second option comes with bonuses like Apple TV+, Apple Arcade, and iCloud+.

Source: Apple