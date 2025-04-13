Summary Microsoft resolved wallpaper app issues on Windows 11 24H2 update.

Users can now upgrade to 24H2 after removing wallpaper apps.

Wallpaper apps offer unique features like animated wallpapers on Windows 11.

While the majority of Windows 11 users have enjoyed the 24H2 update for a while now, some people have still been stuck on the prior update. As it turns out, some apps that customize your wallpaper were causing issues with the update, so Microsoft blocked the 24H2 download on affected PCs while it worked on fixing the issues. Now, those who has been left behind can finally upgrade to 24H2, six months after the update's release.

Microsoft fixes the issues with wallpaper apps on Windows 11

As spotted by Neowin, Microsoft has updated its "Windows 11, version 24H2 known issues and notifications" page. Now, when you look for the part discussing the incompatibilities with wallpaper programs, Microsoft has added the following:

Resolution: We have started to gradually remove this safeguard hold. If you try to install version 24H2 using Windows Update under Settings, Windows 11 Installation Assistant, or Media Creation Tool, you might receive a message requesting you to uninstall your wallpaper app. We also recommend updating the app, since a newer version might be compatible. Or you may uninstall, instead. After you complete this action, you will be able to finish installing version 24H2. Note that several wallpaper applications are currently included in this compatibility hold. For this reason, the specific timing of the resolution of this issue on a given device may depend on the application being used and the timing of that application's update. As new versions and updates are released for these applications by their respective developers, it's expected that these issues will be resolved.

Now that Windows 11 24H2 users can use wallpaper apps, why not grab one to celebrate? If you've never heard of them, these wallpaper apps go above and beyond Microsoft's normal offerings and allow you to add special variants, such as animated wallpapers. If you want to give them a try, check out these 20 best wallpapers on Wallpaper Engine that are worthy of your PC. Or, if you're on the hunt for a new app, take a look at these reasons why Lively Wallpaper is better than Wallpaper Engine.