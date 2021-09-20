Ikea’s latest product lets you add wireless charging to nearly any table

If you’re looking to add a wireless charger to your desk or table, then Ikea may have just what you need. The Swedish company’s latest product is a wireless charging pad that can be added to the underside of a table and charges your phone via the Qi wireless standard. It’s called Sjömärke, it costs $39.99, and it works through plastic and wood that’s between three-eights of an inch to seven-eights of an inch thick.

Sjömärke (via The Verge) is “perfect to mount on a desk, side table or bedside table when you want chargers and cables to blend into the decor to keep the room neat and tidy,” according to the official product listing. The LED charging light indicates the charging status, and it has multiple protections in place for safety, such as temperature and power monitoring. It’s compatible with the Qi 1.2.4BPP charging standard as per the official manual, meaning that it will be able to charge at up to 5W.

“BPP” stands for Baseline Power Profile, and as the name suggests, is the baseline Qi 1.2.4 charging speed. While Qi 1.2 is technically capable of 15W charging speeds, it’s likely being limited to prevent the table from being heated too much. There are no proprietary wireless charging supports here either, and all devices will charge at the same 5W speed so long as they are Qi-compatible.

This is a useful addition to a desk if it meets the requirements, as you’ll be able to charge your phone just by leaving it down on your table. Nothing sticks out, and all that you need to do is mount the charger on the underside of the table. You won’t need to move anything around, and you just need a free plug and some time to install it. It comes with stickers too, so that you can place the stickers on your table and see where exactly your charger is at a glance.