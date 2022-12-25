If you're looking to pick up an M.2 NVMe SSD, this deal on the SK Hynix 1TB is discounted by 52%, bringing it down to just $80.

SK hynix Gold 1TB SSD $80 $167 Save $87 An excellent drive that offers decent speeds and a five-year warranty. $80 at Amazon

When it comes to SSDs, there are a lot of different options available, with the ability to choose from SATA to NVMe drives, depending on the device you own and what kind of drive slots it has available. However, when it comes to more recent devices, you're usually going find slots for NVMe drives, which is a good thing because they offer more speed in a compact size. These drives can be used in PCs and laptops, so, if you've been looking to add more storage or just change out your existing drive, this deal on the SK Hynix 1TB NVMe SSD is going to be for you.

The SK Hynix 1TB NVMe SSD is a Gen3 M.2 drive that is pretty good, capable of read speeds up to 3,500 MB/s and write speeds of up to 3,200 MB/s. The drive has been designed to provide the best speeds possible, while maintaining great thermal temperatures. SK Hynix drives have been stress tested by the company and have a mean time between failures (MTBF) rating of 1.5 million hours or 1,200 terabytes written (TBW). If that doesn't put your mind at ease, you can feel confident in this drive with its five-year warranty that comes standard.

Unfortunately, if you were hoping to pop this into your PlayStation 5, this drive will not be compatible, as the console requires a Gen4 drive. But, if that's the case, we've got you covered with some compatible SSD choices. So if you've been looking to upgrade your PC or laptop, the SK Hynix 1TB should be a great option, especially since it normally costs $167 but has been reduced to just $80 for a limited time. If you're unsure about installing a drive into your PC or laptop, you can always check out this guide on how to install an M.2 SSD into a PC for help.