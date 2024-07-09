SK hynix X31 1TB $75 $135 Save $60 The SK hynix Beetle X31 portable SSD offers transfer speeds up to 1,050MB/s and has a unique design you won't find anywhere else. $75 at Amazon

Portable SSDs are a great way to save your data, especially since they are now more affordable than ever. With that said though, prices for SSDs are still higher than they were a couple of years ago, which means, if you can find a good deal on one, you should grab it. While there are a lot of great options to go with, we think this 1TB model from SK hynix is an absolute steal, especially at its newly discounted price that comes in at $74.99.

For a limited time, you can save 44% off this portable SSD that comes with 1TB of storage space. Not only that, the drive comes in a unique outer shell that you're either going to love or hate. So if all of this looks good to you, and you're looking to grab some storage for a great price, get this deal while you can because it won't last long.

What's great about this SK hynix portable SSD?

There really isn't much to usually say about an SSD, but this one from SK hynix has some personality, with its gold exterior case that's sure to catch your attention. Not only do you get something that's a bit more unique than everything else on the market, this one also offers some performance numbers as well, with sequential read speeds of up to 1,050MB/s.

The brand also employs "DRAM Acceleration" which will keep transfer speeds consistent and lightning quick. Not only that, but this portable SSD is also housed in a a shock proof case, which means, if you accidentally drop it from up to two meters, your data will most likely be quite safe. With that said, there's always the chance that something could go wrong with the product, and for that reason, SK hynix provides a three-year warranty for this product.

Furthermore, if you're the type that loves to keep your gear looking immaculate, then you'll be happy to know that the brand also includes a protective case with this model as well. Naturally, what's really alluring about this device is its current price, which is 44% off its usual retail. So if you've been looking to get a new portable SSD, give this one a try.