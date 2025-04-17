SK hynix X31 1TB $65 $90 Save $25 The SK hynix Beetle X31 is the company's first portable SSD for storing data outside a PC. With transfer speeds of up to 1,050MB/s, it's no slouch and mirrors what's possible inside a system with the company's family of internal SSDs. $65 at Amazon

Portable storage is an absolute must if you're looking for a local way to keep your data safe. Of course, it can also be quite economical in the long run when compared to cloud storage, which can cost quite a bit if you're paying a brand to store your data.

Related Best portable SSDs in 2025 A portable SSD is a smart investment if you deal with a lot of data. Here are the best ones you can buy.

And while there are plenty of different storage options, we think that a portable SSD hits the sweet spot when it comes to portability, speed, and price. With that said, this SK Hynix may look a little flashy with its gold exterior, but it also delivers. For a limited time, you can score this 1TB SSD for a discount, as it drops to one of its lowest price of just $65.

What's great about the SK Hynix portable SSD?

Source: SK hynix

When it comes to performance, you're looking at read speeds that top out at 1,050MB/s. The drive is relatively compact and sleek, while also being quite durable as well. The device can handle up to two meter drops, while also being shielded from dirt and dust.

And as you might expect, you can use this drive to connect to a variety of compatible devices, which means it's great for backing up and transferring your files from your desktop, laptop, tablet, smartphone, and more. In addition to all of the above, SK Hynix also provides a three-year warranty on the SSD.

So, if you have any issues, you'll be able to get support. For the most part, you can't really ask for much more here at this price. Of course, if you're not quite sold on this one, you can always check out some other portable SSDs we recommend. But for $65, you really can't go wrong with this 1TB SSD from SK Hynix.