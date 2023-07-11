SK hynix Gold P31 500GB SSD $32 $48 Save $16 With its fast read and write speeds, immense durability and high thermal efficiency, the SK hynix Gold P31 is a great all-rounder internal SSD. $32 at Amazon

SSDs are all the rage these days, with many users switching to SATA or M.2 drives from slower hard disks. NVMe SSDs are a subset of M.2 drives that provide tons of benefits compared to their SATA counterparts. They have extremely fast read and write speeds thanks to their compatibility with your motherboard’s PCIe interface, and their small form factors allow them to occupy far less space in your system.

While there are a lot of Prime Day deals on SSDs, the 32% discount on the fast SK hynix Gold P31 500GB is worth highlighting.

What’s great about the SK hynix Gold P31 500GB SSD?

The SK hynix Gold P31 500GB SSD uses Hyperwrite cache technology to hit read speeds up to 3,500 MB/s and write speeds up to 3,200 MB/s. In addition to SK hynix’s 5-year protection plan, the drive undergoes rigorous testing, including 1000-hour stress tests, to ensure that it’s in perfect working order.

Moreover, the SSD is extremely durable and can easily write up to 1,200 Terabytes, with its mean time between failures hitting 1.5 million hours. Its high thermal efficiency, small form factor, and low power consumption make it the perfect SSD for your laptop.

The drive is backward compatible, meaning you’ll have no problem using it even if your system has PCIe Gen2 bus standard. Moreover, SK hynix provides a custom version of Macrium Reflect that's compatible with the Gold P31 SSDs on their website to simplify the process of cloning your drives.

With the Prime Day sale underway, you can snag this SSD for a low price of $32. Although the 30% discount only applies to the SK hynix Gold P31 500GB SSD, its 1TB and 2TB variants are worthwhile considerations if you want a drive with more capacity. Setting up these drives is extremely simple, but you can check our guide on how to install an M.2 SSD if you face any trouble during the installation process.