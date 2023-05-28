SK hynix Platinum P41 $80 $104 Save $24 A fantastic SSD that's great for PCs, laptops, and the PS5 featuring incredible transfer speeds of up to 7,000 MB/s read and and write speeds of up to 6,500 MB/s. $80 at Amazon

There are a lot of different storage options, but M.2 SSD drives have become one of the best options out there, offering incredible performance in a compact size. M.2 SSDs are also quite versatile, capable of being used in laptops, PCs, and even game consoles like the PlayStation 5. SK hynix offers excellent storage options, with incredible read and write speeds that come priced fairly. Right now, for a limited time, the 1TB model of the SK hynix Platinum P41 SSD is priced at just $80, which is 23 percent off its current MSRP.

What's great about the SK hynix Platinum P41 1TB SSD?

The SK hynix Platinum P41 SSD is a PCIe NVMe Gen4 M.2 2280 internal SSD that can be used for a variety of products. As mentioned before, this drive is compatible with laptops and PCs with an M.2 slot, and can even be used to upgrade the storage of a PlayStation 5. The SK hynix Platinum P41 SSD performs beautifully with speeds up to 6,500 MB/s on write, and up to 7,000 MB/s on read.

Furthermore, this drive is reliable, having being tested extensively, with this particular drive having a mean time between failures (MTBF) reaching up to 1.5 million hours with 1,200 terabytes written. Simply put, this drive can handle a lot of data and will last for a really long time. SK hynix also offers different sizes as well, with a 500GB and 2TB model.

Why buy the SK hynix Platinum P41 1TB SSD?

The SK hynix Platinum P41 1TB SSD provides excellent bang for buck, offering plenty of storage space with great speeds. While you can purchase similar drives from competitors, you're going to be spending a tad bit more, with most costing 1TB drives costing around $100. SK hynix produces reliable products, and its five-year warranty should put your mind at ease just in case you had any doubts. Be sure to grab it while you can because this deal won't last long.