SK hynix Platinum P41 2TB $125 $150 Save $25 SK hynix's 2TB Platinum P41 SSD is about as good as it gets. 2TB of capacity is plenty enough for storing almost anything and up to 7,000MB/s ensures you can access all of the data in mere seconds. $125 at Amazon

When it comes to M.2 SSDs, some of the most popular brands are Samsung, Crucial, Corsair, and a few others. But SK Hynix's name also deserves to be thrown in there as well, as the company offers a great selection of storage options that are often cheaper than competitors.

Related Best M.2 SSDs in 2025 Need a storage upgrade? You probably want an M.2 SSD, and these are the best options you can find right now.

With that said, for a limited time, you can grab this M.2 SSD for just $125, which is the lowest price we've seen on the 2TB model in quite some time. While the discount isn't a steep one at just $25 off the current retail, the price is still notable. So be sure to grab it while you can because it won't be around for much longer.

What's great about the SK Hynix M.2 SSD?

What really puts this M.2 SSD on the map is the performance you get, relative to the price. When it comes to the numbers, you can expect sequential write speeds that top out at 6,500 MB/s, and sequential read speeds that max out at 7,000 MB/s.

For the most part, you really can't complain about these numbers, with the M.2 SSD being able to handle anything you can throw at it, making it the perfect upgrade for your desktop PC, laptop, and even PlayStation 5. Of course, the product is pretty reliable as well.

SK Hynix states that this drive has been tested, and has a mean time between failures (MTBF) reaching up to 1.5 million hours or 1,200 terabytes written (TBW). Furthermore, the brand also provides a five-year warranty on the product just in case you need support.

So if you've been looking to grab a reliable, yet fast M.2 SSD, now's going to be a great time to pick up this SK Hynix 2TB model. Of course, if this isn't what you're looking for, we also have a lot of other M.2 SSD options that we can recommend.