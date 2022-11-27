The SK hynix Platinum P41 is a super-fast PCIe 4.0 SSD and the perfect upgrade, especially when you can save over 30% on it.

SK hynix Platinum P41 $101.99 $149.99 Save $48 The SK hynix is one of the very best PCIe 4.0 SSDs, with read speeds up to 7,000MB/s and write speeds up to 6,500MB/s. A 32% discount brings the 1TB model to just over $100. $101.99 at Amazon (1TB) $169.99 at Amazon (2TB)

If you need more storage for your desktop PC or laptop, this Black Friday season is one of the best times to upgrade. Right now, Amazon is slashing 32% off the 1TB SK hynix Platinum P41, one of the very best PCIe 4.0 SSDs on the market, making it cost just $101.99, down from $149.99. If you need even more space, the 2TB model is also down from $259.99 to just $169.99, which is also a fantastic deal.

SK hynix is one of the most renowned brands when it comes to SSDs, and the Platinum P41 is one of the very best the company has made - enjoying a nearly perfect 4.8 star rating on Amazon. This model touts read speeds up to a whopping 7,000MB/s, so your games, apps, and even the operating system itself load quickly and everything is snappy.

Even more impressive are the write speeds up to 6,500MB/s, which is among the very best you can get on any SSD. If you compare that to the similarly-priced Samsung 980 Pro, the read speeds are similar, but the Platinum P41 has much faster write speeds. When you're downloading a game or other files, or copying files onto the SSD, that's going to be done that much more quickly. The SK hynix Platinum P41 also boasts durability up to 1,200 TBW (terabytes written) with 1.5 million hours of mean time between failures (MTBF).

The 1TB model is probably enough for most users, but if you have a large game library or a ton of files on your PC, the 2TB model may be more suitable for you. Thankfully, both of them are heavily discounted, so you can save a lot of money either way.

