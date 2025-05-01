SK hynix Tube T31 SSD $60 $80 Save $20 This is the SSD to get if you're on a budget. Not only do you get a ton of storage at 1TB, but it's also quite compact, and you're also going to get a fantastic discount since it's now just $60. $60 at Amazon

Portable storage is an absolute must. And while you have a variety of different options to choose from, we think that portable SSDs are going to be some of the best available, thanks to their size, speed, and durability. Now, they can be expensive, but if you're not looking to splurge, we think this SK Hynix SSD is going to be a great one to go with, offering 1TB of space, and now coming in at just $60 thanks to its recently discounted price.

What's great about the SK Hynix 1TB SSD?

SK Hynix is a company that has been around for some time, producing a number of reliable memory-related products. This portable SSD comes in the form of a standard USB stick, but offers performance that can reach up to 1,000MB/s. It features a standard USB-A port and can even withstand drops of up to two meters.

And since you have all this speed, there are many different ways that you can use this drive. But perhaps the key thing that sets this drive apart from some of the others is that it has DRAM, which allows the drive to perform at a high level during extended use. For the most part, this drive has everything that you could want.

So if you've been thinking about grabbing some portable storage, we think this one is going to be a good one to go with. It's not only cheap and reliable, but it also offers excellent performance as well. And just in case you're worried about reliability, the brand offers a three-year warranty on this product, so you'll get a few years of support if you need it.