Skagen Falster 3 with Wear OS drops to all time low price of $118

The Skagen Falster 3 is perhaps the best-designed Wear OS smartwatch right now, with its detached lugs and minimal frame. The watch was certainly not a great value at its original price of $295, but now you can pick one up for just $118 on Amazon — the lowest recorded price yet. For reference, the watch has varied between $295 and $200 over the past few months.

This is one of Fossil Group’s many Wear OS watches, based on the hardware of the Fossil Gen 5 smartwatch. It has 4GB of internal storage, 1GB RAM, 5ATM water resistance, a heart rate sensor, standalone GPS, and a speaker for calls and audio responses from Google Assistant. It can be paired to either an iPhone or Android device, but if you have an iPhone, you’re probably better off with an Apple Watch.

The black model with a black leather band is the only style available for $118, but thankfully, the Skagen Falster 3 uses standard 22 mm wrist bands. If you don’t like the included strap, there are thousands of third-party alternatives available.

The ‘catch’ with this deal is that it’s not clear yet if the Skagen Falster 3 will receive all the Wear OS updates currently in development. Many new features in Wear OS are rolled out through the watch Play Store, and don’t require the manufacturer to roll out a full system upgrade, but at least some of the new features Google is working on will require standard OS updates. Fossil Group hasn’t said yet which of its watches will be upgraded.