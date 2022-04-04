Fossil brings its stylish Skagen Falster Gen 6 range of Wear OS smartwatches to the Indian market

After launching the Fossil Gen 6 lineup of smartwatches in the Indian market last September, Fossil has now launched its Skagen Falster Gen 6 lineup in the region. The Skagen Falster Gen 6 smartwatch lineup is based on the Fossil Gen 6 smartwatches, but it has a slightly different design. If you’re in the market for a new Wear OS smartwatch, here’s everything you need to know about the new Skagen Falster Gen 6 smartwatches.

Skagen Falster Gen 6: Specifications

Specification Skagen Falster Gen 6 Build Stainless steel Dimensions & Weight 42mm case size

11.5mm depth Display 1.28-inch AMOLED (326 ppi) SoC Qualcomm Snapdragon Wear 4100+ RAM & Storage 8GB internal storage

1GB RAM Battery & Charging Magnetic USB charger

Rapid Charging (~80% charge in 30 minutes) Sensors PPG Heart Rate

SpO2

Accelerometer/Gyroscope

Compass

Altimeter

Off-body IR

Ambient Light Connectivity Bluetooth 5.0 LE

GPS

Wi-Fi

NFC SE Software Google Wear OS 2 Other features Water-resistant up to 3ATM

As mentioned earlier, the Skagen Falster Gen 6 lineup is based on the Fossil Gen 6 range. As such, the smartwatches feature the same internal hardware, including the Qualcomm Snapdragon Wear 4100+ SoC, 8GB storage, the same sensors, and a 1.28-inch display. Unfortunately, like the Fossil Gen 6 lineup, the Skagen Falster Gen 6 range runs Wear OS 2 out of the box. However, Fossil has promised that the range will be updated to Wear OS 3 this year.

The lineup will be available in five styles in a single 42mm case size, including silver-tone, charcoal, and black case colors. The watches come with various strap options, including Skagen’s iconic stainless steel mesh strap, silicone, and leather variants. The watches are also compatible with all 20mm straps and bracelets, so you can customize your smartwatch as per your preference.

Pricing & Availability

The Skagen Falster Gen 6 range will go on sale through Skagen’s website this month. All variants will retail for ₹21,995 (~$290), making them great alternatives to Samsung’s Galaxy Watch 4 lineup and Mobvoi’s TicWatch Pro 3 Ultra.