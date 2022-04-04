Fossil brings its stylish Skagen Falster Gen 6 range of Wear OS smartwatches to the Indian market
After launching the Fossil Gen 6 lineup of smartwatches in the Indian market last September, Fossil has now launched its Skagen Falster Gen 6 lineup in the region. The Skagen Falster Gen 6 smartwatch lineup is based on the Fossil Gen 6 smartwatches, but it has a slightly different design. If you’re in the market for a new Wear OS smartwatch, here’s everything you need to know about the new Skagen Falster Gen 6 smartwatches.
Skagen Falster Gen 6: Specifications
|Specification
|Skagen Falster Gen 6
|Build
|Stainless steel
|Dimensions & Weight
|
|Display
|1.28-inch AMOLED (326 ppi)
|SoC
|Qualcomm Snapdragon Wear 4100+
|RAM & Storage
|
|Battery & Charging
|
|Sensors
|
|Connectivity
|
|Software
|Google Wear OS 2
|Other features
|Water-resistant up to 3ATM
As mentioned earlier, the Skagen Falster Gen 6 lineup is based on the Fossil Gen 6 range. As such, the smartwatches feature the same internal hardware, including the Qualcomm Snapdragon Wear 4100+ SoC, 8GB storage, the same sensors, and a 1.28-inch display. Unfortunately, like the Fossil Gen 6 lineup, the Skagen Falster Gen 6 range runs Wear OS 2 out of the box. However, Fossil has promised that the range will be updated to Wear OS 3 this year.
The lineup will be available in five styles in a single 42mm case size, including silver-tone, charcoal, and black case colors. The watches come with various strap options, including Skagen’s iconic stainless steel mesh strap, silicone, and leather variants. The watches are also compatible with all 20mm straps and bracelets, so you can customize your smartwatch as per your preference.
Pricing & Availability
The Skagen Falster Gen 6 range will go on sale through Skagen’s website this month. All variants will retail for ₹21,995 (~$290), making them great alternatives to Samsung’s Galaxy Watch 4 lineup and Mobvoi’s TicWatch Pro 3 Ultra.