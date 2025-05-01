Skate 4, also known simply as the Skate reboot, will be released later this year as early access. However, the game is set to enter into the planned early access mode without the ability to play the game offline. Yes, you heard right: Skate will only be playable in an online state.

While this is the biggest news surrounding the game right now, more bits of information were shared in the first The Grind blog post from EA and Full Circle. From information regarding the next playtest to the news of no offline mode, here is the latest on Skate.