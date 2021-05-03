Sketchy leak gives us a possible look at Samsung’s next foldable phones
Samsung is expected to unveil successors to the Galaxy Z Fold 2 and the Galaxy Z Flip 5G later this year. While the company hasn’t shared any official information about these devices so far, we’ve seen a couple of leaks and rumors about the upcoming phones. Sadly, none of these leaks have included images of the Galaxy Z Fold 3 or the Galaxy Z Flip 3, so their design has remained a mystery. But that changes today, as a new leak gives us our first look at the next-gen foldables.

The leak in question doesn’t come from a reliable source, so you should take all the information mentioned below with a pinch of salt. That being said, here’s what the upcoming Galaxy Z Fold 3 and Galaxy Z Flip 3 may look like:

As you can see in the attached tweets, the Galaxy Z Flip 3 features a two-tone design like the Google Pixel 2. The top half looks to have a glossy black finish with a dual-camera setup on the left edge, while the bottom half has a different color and an LED flash in the top left corner.

A short clip from what seems to be a promo video for the Galaxy Z Flip 3 shows that the black glossy part on the phone also houses a display, which is much larger than the one on the older model. The display shows incoming notifications and media playback buttons, which suggests that it will support touch inputs.

Other images of the phone reveal that it will have flat edges, a USB Type-C port at the bottom, and a single bottom-firing speaker. A separate leak suggests that Samsung will offer the Galaxy Z Flip 3 in 8 colorways — Beige, Black, Dark Blue, Gray, Green, Light Pink, Light Violet, and White.

Leaked images of the Galaxy Z Fold 3 suggest that it will be similar to its predecessor in terms of design. The images reveal that the phone will feature a triple camera setup on the back with a single LED flash, a USB Type C port at the bottom, and Samsung branding on the hinge.

A screenshot, allegedly taken from a promo video, also reveals that it will offer S Pen support. Additionally, one of the tweets mentions that the Galaxy Z Fold 3 will feature an in-display camera.

Finally, another leak reveals that Samsung will offer the phone in four colorways — Beige, Black, Green, and Silver. The leak also adds that production for the two devices will kick off in July and, if that stands true, we expect Samsung to unveil the devices sometime in August or September.

As mentioned earlier, all the aforementioned leaks are from sketchy sources and we can’t comment on their credibility at the moment. Max Weinbach, who has a decent track record of sharing leaked information about upcoming Samsung devices, has also expressed his doubts about these new leaks. We’ll update this post as soon as we’re able to confirm the aunthenticity of these leaks.

