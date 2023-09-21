SK hynix Platinum P41 $72 $90 Save $18 A fantastic NVMe SSD that offers impressive read and write speeds, making it the perfect option if you're building a new PC or upgrading a laptop. Right now, this SSD is being discounted by 20%, knocking it down to $72. $72 at Amazon

There are a lot of great SSDs out there, but if you're looking to get the best performance in the most compact size, you're definitely going to want to stick with M.2 SSDs. M.2 SSDs are considered the best option when it comes to storage solutions, offering great durability and speed.

While there are a lot of different choices, Sk hynix makes some great options, and its Platinum P41 line offers impressive speeds at affordable prices. So if you've been looking to upgrade your PC, laptop, or even a PlayStation 5, this 1TB model is going to be just the thing you need, especially at its current price that's being discounted to just $72.

As far as the specifications, you're looking at read speeds that can get as high as 7,000 MB/s, and write speeds that can go as high as 6,500 MB/s. In addition to lightning fast speeds, you're going to get durability and reliability thanks to rigorous testing. Perhaps best of all, if you have any doubts about the brand and this SSD, the firm backs up this 1TB model drive with a five-year warranty.

Of course, if you need more space, you can always jump to the 2TB model that comes in at $105, and if you need less, just stick with the 500GB SSD that comes in a just $48. For the most, you really can't go wrong with this option as it's a great solution for any project. Just make sure to grab them while they're still on sale.