Skullcandy Jib True 2 In-Ear Wireless Earbuds $15 $40 Save $25 A simple and affordable set of earbuds that offers great sound with up to 9 hours of use on a single charge and an IPX4 rating. Best of all, if you happen to lose or misplace the earbuds, you can always locate them with built-in Tile technology. $15 at Amazon

Budget wireless earbuds have gotten so good over the past few years, offering performance and features that punch way above their weight class. While you can spend hundreds on the best wireless earbuds, that's really not necessary anymore, with the more affordable options providing excellent value for anyone looking to buy a pair.

While there are plenty of great options, the Skullcandy Jib wireless earbuds can be had for dirt cheap right now, coming in at just $15. While this pair normally costs $40, you can take advantage of this recent deal that knocks 63% off for a limited time.

What's great about the Skullcandy Jib wireless earbuds?

Despite their simple appearance, the Skullcandy Jib wireless earbuds pack a lot of technology. But on top of all of that, you're going to get great audio and battery that can last up to nine hours on a single charge. The included charging case can provide up to an additional 24 hours of use.

The earbuds also come with Tile tracking technology, which means you'll be able to find the earbuds if they ever get lost. With its IPX4 rating, you can feel confident taking the earbuds with you in bad weather or to a tough work out session at the gym. And with single ear functionality, you can keep one ear open for external sounds, and still take calls when necessary thank to microphones that are built into each earbud.

While there's a lot to love about the Skullcandy Jib wireless earbuds, the real exciting part is its price. While this deal's still live, you can grab them for just $15, which is an absolute steal.