If you've been following Nintendo Switch emulation on Android, then you'll know that Skyline is a Switch emulator that actually works. It's been in development for quite a long time, but some games do work quite well on high-end smartphone hardware. The developers have had a hard time trying to figure out how to monetize it though, and that's where Skyline Edge comes in. Following in the footsteps of Yuzu, you can now support the developers and in return, get access to new cutting-edge features to try out when emulating your favorite games two weeks ahead of public builds.

Supporters will be able to pay through Ko-Fi, a service that's similar to Patreon. They will be provided a Discord role that gives access to exclusive channels, and different tiers will provide additional levels of access. A higher tier will give you the ability to influence the direction of the emulator through polls, and the highest tier will also put your name in all official builds of the emulator to represent your contribution.

The first exclusive feature that Ko-Fi subscribers can try out is a new "gpu-new" branch. It features significant rewrites of the GPU code in order to improve performance, taking into account everything that the developers have learned. Titles such as Super Mario Odyssey see massive improvements without the need for Turnip and can even hit full speed in the most intensive of places. It increases game compatibility too, as titles such as Pokémon Sword and Shield, Skyrim, Crash Bandicoot, Rise: Race The Future, and Skul all run for the first time in the emulator. Even better is that Mali GPUs are now fully supported, too.

There are still improvements to be made, but this is already a massive step-up in performance over what was already available through Skyline. If you can't wait and want to try out these improvements right away, then be sure to subscribe to the team's Ko-Fi. Rest assured if you can't afford to though, that these changes will come to the stable channel in just a matter of weeks.

Source: Skyline