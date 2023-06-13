Despite Microsoft's shift to Teams, the company has managed to keep Skype fresh with a revamped design and giving it a boost by introducing the new Bing to the platform and apps. The latest Skype Insider build has been updated to version 8.99.76.102, and is now available for download, bringing lots of functional changes and some exciting new features.

Microsoft has now added the ability to instantly check the weather, bringing a new weather window to Skype. The new weather window will now show up in the desktop app, giving users the most vital weather data for their detected location. Users can tap the weather icon to see more if the glance information isn't enough.

Source: Microsoft

The app will now have new tabs in order to make a clearer distinction between Skype-to-Skype and Skype-to-Phone calls. The new Skype-to-Skype tab will allow users to make calls between Skype users. The tab will also give users the ability to send Skype links to meeting participants. The Skype-to-Phone tab will be a bit more bare bones, showing the user's Skype subscription package and credit balance. There will also be an area allowing users to quickly top up Skype credit when necessary.

Source: Microsoft

In addition to making things more streamlined with new call tabs, Skype contacts will be given priority in the app, rocketing them to the top, and making it easier to contact and communicate with those on the platform. Microsoft will now give users the option to communicate with Bing using randomized prompts that will refresh each time the app is opened, and there will also be a new Bing toolbox, encouraging users to engage with Bing with curated prompts.

Source: Microsoft

Microsoft is also bringing some quality-of-life improvements by stringing consecutive messages together when listening to them, making it a more seamless and enjoyable listening experience. Those logging into Skype on the desktop will also notice a new landing page, giving users a choice to see what's new with the service or just hopping into a meeting using Meet Now.

In addition to all of the above, the new update will also have security and bug fixes, with Microsoft specifically sharing that it made a change to the iPad app, fixing an issue that would cause the search bar to be blocked when it's at the top of conversations. The update is now available but will be rolling out over the next few days. If you want to gain access to the Insider build, you will need to download the app from the Insider website.