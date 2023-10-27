Key Takeaways Skype has released a new Insider version with redesigned message replies UI, making it easier to see which message is being responded to.

Although Teams is the online communication and collaboration tool of choice for many enterprise and personal users, another software that Microsoft still offers in the same space is Skype. The Redmond tech firm has been regularly updating Skype with new features - some of which are arguably unrelated to the core functionality -, and today, it has rolled out a new Skype Insider version, with the headlining change being UI revamps for multiple components of the application.

Starting off with the redesign for the message replies UI, Microsoft has implemented vertical lines that blend well with your theme, so it's easier to see which message is being responded to. Other features being touted are subtle shadow effects, design consistency for all message reply types, and a focus on accessibility for those with visual impairments.

The audio messages UI has received a design refresh too. You can take advantage of the waveform visual element which will respond to the flow of the audio and can be used for faster navigation. You'll be able to leverage some fairly standard goodies such as adjusting the playback speed and knowing the duration of the message inside a cleaner UI too.

Furthermore, the camera interface in Skype Mobile has received some updates as well. Now you can preview images and videos before you send them within a refreshed interface. It's also possible to cancel previews in messages and Skype will also warn you if you try to select more than 10 pieces of media to send simultaneously.

Finally, there are some bug fixes and stability improvements in tow. These include universal call end functionality for Android devices, seamless opening of Bing links inside your in-app browser on Windows hardware, and visual refinements for dark mode. Make sure to check out the full release notes for Skype version 8.107.76.212 here while keeping in mind that the update is being rolled out in a staggered manner.