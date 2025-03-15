After just over two decades of operation, 14 of which were under Microsoft's ownership, Skype is finally shutting down. At its height, it was the multimedia messenger app to be on, but years of Microsoft not quite knowing what to do with it had it lagging behind every other communications app. When it disappears in May, you'll never have to sit through advertising inside your messaging app. Just kidding, we're pretty sure those are getting added to Microsoft Teams soon, but until then you've got time to test out some alternative messaging apps that all do what Skype used to, only better.

9 Microsoft Teams

The understudy finally toppled the master