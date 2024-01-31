Key Takeaways New features for Skype Insiders in build 8.112 include PDF thumbnail previews and improved content sharing for mobile users.

The PDF thumbnail preview allows users to quickly glance at the first page of a PDF document without opening it, saving time and effort.

Mobile users can now easily add GIFs, stickers, and media files to chats, as well as adjust video preview features such as position, zoom, and camera swapping.

Microsoft has released a host of new features for Skype Insiders running the latest build 8.112, including new personalization options, PDF thumbnail preview, and so much more to enhance the user experience. Apart from new features, the latest Skype Insider build also comes with stability improvements and bug fixes.

Contrary to what many people thought, Microsoft doubled down on its efforts to bring new features to Skype, from revamping the UI to introducing useful AI features. Now, Skype Insiders have received another set of noteworthy new features in the latest Skype build 8.112, many of which are designed to improve the PDF experience in Skype chats.

Skype Insiders running the latest build can now quickly glance at PDF documents without opening them. If you've auto-download enabled, Skype will show you a sneak peek into the first page of the PDF in chats. This is particularly helpful when you're dealing with multiple documents and need to save time and effort on identifying documents more efficiently.

PDF thumbnail preview is available to all Skype Insiders across all supported platforms. Additionally, the latest Skype Insider update also includes new features specific to mobile users. For example, if you're using the messaging app on Android phones, you can now add GIFs and stickers to chats from the keyboard with a simple tap. You can also copy and paste images and videos into the composer, allowing for effortless content sharing from the web. For quick sharing of content, you can also drag and drop media files directly into the composer, similar to how you can do on Skype for desktops.

Moreover, Skype mobile users can now drag and drop to move the video preview to any corner of the call screen. It also remembers your preferred video position, and that will reflect on the next call. Besides adjustable video preview capabilities, there is an option to zoom into the view preview with a pinch and a switch on the video preview for instant camera swapping.

All the aforementioned features are rolling out to Skype Insiders in a phased manner, so don't be surprised if you don't see them right now. They will be available to all Insiders in the next couple of days, according to the Skype Insider build 8.112 release notes.