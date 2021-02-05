Skype’s background blur feature is finally making its way to Android

Microsoft is rolling out a new Insider build for Skype on Android, which brings a couple of new features to the app. These include an updated custom reaction picker that gives you access to more reactions, a background blur feature to help you hide your messy room during video calls, and more.

According to a recent report from Neowin, Microsoft has updated the custom reaction picker with the latest update, and it now lets users add even more types of reactions for quick access. The update also includes a new background blur feature that has been available on iOS for a couple of months. It works exactly like the background blur feature in Microsoft Teams, and it lets you blur out your background with a single tap.

Once the feature rolls out in the stable version of the app, you should see a new ‘Enable background blur’ toggle within the context menu during video calls. Tapping on the toggle will blur out your background automatically, keeping only you in focus. While Microsoft hasn’t revealed any information about the rollout at the moment, we believe that it should reach users in the coming weeks.

Along with the aforementioned features, the latest Insider build for Skype on Android includes a couple of bug fixes and improvements. Check out the changelog section below (via MSPoweruser) to learn more about all the changes included in the latest update.