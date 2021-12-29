Skyrim Anniversary Edition is back on sale for $30 on Xbox and PS4/PS5

Skyrim Anniversary Edition arrived last month as part of the 10th anniversary celebration of The Elder Scrolls V: Skyrim, the iconic fantasy open-world RPG that is still incredibly popular a decade after release. The new edition has all official content combined with various community add-ons, and if you don’t already own Skyrim, it’s definitely the best version to pick up. Now you can get Skyrim Anniversary Edition for just $29.99 on consoles, a 50% discount from the original price.

Skyrim is an open-world action role-playing game, developed by Bethesda and serving as the fifth main entry in the long-running Elder Scrolls series. You play as the “Dragonborn” in Tamriel’s providence of Skyrim, competing quests and wandering through the world. The main story takes you through learning how to summon dragons (and dragon powers!), but you can also just ignore that if you want — the side quests are basically a game of their own.

The Anniversary Edition mostly serves as a next-gen port of Skyrim with some extra community content and the addition of fishing. The product description reads, “The Anniversary Edition includes the core game, pre-existing and new Creation Club content, plus all three official add-ons: Dawnguard, Hearthfire, and Dragonborn.” The PS4/PS5 and Xbox One/Series versions are both on sale for the same price of $29.99.

If you already own Skyrim on modern consoles, this is probably not worth buying again, but it’s great for anyone who enjoyed Skyrim years ago but doesn’t own any of the updated editions. It might also be a perfect game for someone who anyone who hasn’t tried Skyrim at all — even though the core game is over 10 years old at this point, it’s still a lot of fun, especially for anyone remotely interested in open-world adventures and fantasy elements. You’re getting potentially hundreds (or thousands) of hours of fun for half the price of most new big-budget console games.