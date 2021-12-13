Skyrim Anniversary Edition now on sale for the first time at $30

Skyrim Anniversary Edition was released last month as part of the 10th anniversary celebration of The Elder Scrolls V: Skyrim. It’s yet another re-release of Skyrim with all official content and community add-ons, and if you don’t already own the game, it’s definitely the best version to pick up. Now you can get Skyrim Anniversary Edition for just $29.99 on consoles, a 50% discount from the original price, and (what appears to be) the first significant sale.

Skyrim is an open-world action role-playing game, developed by Bethesda and serving as the fifth main entry in the long-running Elder Scrolls series. You play as the “Dragonborn” in the providence of Tamriel, competing quests and wandering through the world. The main story takes you through learning how to summon dragons (and dragon powers!), but you can also just ignore that if you want — the side quests are basically a game of their own.

The Anniversary Edition is essentially just a next-gen port of Skyrim with some extra community content and the addition of fishing — yes, fishing. The product description reads, “The Anniversary Edition includes the core game, pre-existing and new Creation Club content, plus all three official add-ons: Dawnguard, Hearthfire, and Dragonborn.” The PS4/PS5 and Xbox One/Series versions are both on sale for the same price: $29.99.

If you already own Skyrim on modern consoles, this might not be worth buying again, but it could make a great purchase (or holiday gift) for anyone who enjoyed Skyrim a while ago but doesn’t own any of the updated editions. It might also be a perfect game for someone who anyone who hasn’t tried Skyrim at all — even though the core game is over 10 years old at this point, it’s still a lot of fun, especially for anyone remotely interested in open-world adventures and fantasy elements. You’re getting potentially hundreds (or thousands) of hours of fun for $30.