Skytech Archangel Gaming PC Desktop $846 $1300 Save $454 This is the gaming PC to get if you're not looking to spend a lot of money. It comes with an Intel i5 13400F processor and an Intel Arc B580 graphics card. Best of all, you can now get it for just $846. $846 at Amazon

Building a PC isn't all that bad, but can be a bit of a nerve-racking process if you've never built one before. So, for some, going with a pre-built PC is a better option. Plus, you get peace of mind knowing that everything's been done right and that it even comes with a warranty.

That's where this Skytech Archangel PC comes in, featuring a great mix of components that's perfect for gaming. Best of all, it's now seeing a steep discount on Amazon that knocks $454 off the retail price. For a limited time, this gaming PC drops to just $846. So get it now while you still can.

What's great about the Skytech Archangel gaming PC?

Let's be clear, this isn't the most powerful gaming PC you're going to find on the market. But with what you get, it delivers great value while also offering the performance you need to place some of the best games out there right now. When it comes to the specifications, this PC features an Intel i5 13400F processor that's paired with 16GB of DDR5 RAM and 1TB of SSD storage.

You also get an Intel Arc B580 graphics card, which provides fantastic gaming at 1440p. In addition, you get a powerful 650W Gold PSU, along with the usual ports and connectivity needed to get it running right out of the box. That also means you get Windows 11 Home preloaded, and it also comes with a mouse and keyboard.

The great part here is that if you ever choose to upgrade the components, there's plenty of room for that. And those that like to add a little splash of color will be happy to know that there's also RGB lighting packed into the case. Perhaps best of all, the brand also provides a one-year warranty on all parts and labor.

You really can't ask for much more here. You're getting a great setup that's capable of playing some of the best games out right now for under $900. Just be sure to grab it quickly because this deal won't be around for long.