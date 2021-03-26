Slack might add Clubhouse-style audio rooms and Stories, for some reason

Slack, the business-focused messaging application used by millions, has been rapidly expanding its feature set over the past few months. It now seems the company is looking to implement more functionality currently popular with social media platforms, including elements from Clubhouse and other apps.

According to a report from Protocol, Slack CEO Stewart Butterfield talked about some in-development features for Slack in a Clubhouse audio room. He said that Slack would soon have audio rooms for conversations that didn’t require scheduling a meeting or creating a call, similar to rooms in Clubhouse or voice channels in Discord and TeamSpeak. Slack will also add ephemeral video messages, similar to ‘Stories’ on platforms like Snapchat, Instagram, Facebook, and many others.

Clubhouse-style chat rooms wouldn’t be too different than what Slack offers right now, since creating a call in a chat already displays a message to everyone who can see the channel. However, Slack wants to become the place where all work-related communication takes place, and Clubhouse is currently a popular place for tech executives to talk about anything. Slack also recently started allowing anyone to message anyone else on the platform, which was quickly pointed out as an easy method for harassment.

If a Stories-like feature does arrive, it will make Slack the latest in a long line of services to add the functionality, which started with a Snapchat update in 2013. Stories were quickly cloned by Instagram, Facebook Messenger, WhatsApp, Skype, and other services, to the point that adding Stories to everything became a meme in itself. More recently, Twitter started rolling out ‘Fleets’ in November, and Spotify began testing artist-created Stories in the same month. Google has developed a similar feature for its Discover news feed, called Web Stories, but those are created by publishers instead of users.