Slack can integrate over 2600 apps and specialized tools that speed up workflow and boost productivity. These custom tools automate tedious routines, and integrations allow users to access their favorite work apps without leaving Slack — creating a unified, streamlined environment. Slack spruced up that ecosystem with AI in March this year when SalesForce (Slack’s parent company) announced ChatGPT for Slack.

Powered by OpenAI, the ChatGPT integration aims to deliver quick generative content within Slack. The ChatGPT app in Slack can quickly summarize long threads to get users up to speed, help with research, and draft messages or notes.

But it was only the beginning. SalesForce announced its new Slack GPT approach at the World Tour New York event. Slack GPT will evolve to feature more extensive AI functionality already present with in Slack, meaning users will likely have access to this new feature on the best phones, tablets, and computers to help with productivity.

According to the official statement, Slack GPT (generative AI in Slack) will take three shapes: support for multiple language models, new features built into the Slack app, and integration with other Salesforce products for AI-based customer insights.

Slack GPT promises to make Slack more flexible and open. Although it’s in beta right now, ChatGPT for Slack already provides a taste of the new AI features coming to Slack. The AI can write or rewrite messages and summarize or provide context for conversations. Users will have control over which AI language model they integrate with Slack. They can pick ChatGPT from OpenAI, Claude from Anthropic, or more. Developers can even build custom in-house solutions with Slack’s next-generation platform.

With Slack GPT, Slack also plans to combine generative AI with automated processes (created with Slack’s no-code Workflow Builder) to improve productivity further. By way of example, the official statement suggested an automated routine that notifies the sales team of a potential lead could also craft a helpful email to the client using AI.

Lastly, Slack GPT will marry Slack with other Salesforce products. Salesforce is in the business of customer insight and customer management. Their services — say, Customer 360 or Service Cloud — will deliver the relevant customer insights directly to Slack using a CRM generative AI called EinsteinGPT.

Except for the beta version of ChatGPT, all the features are yet to launch. But Slack promises to roll out some of them before the year ends.