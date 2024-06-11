Key Takeaways Slack has released a beta version compatible with Windows on Arm, which can be downloaded on their official site.

Avoid clicking on the regular "Download" button - look for the Arm 64-bit link for the correct version.

Keep an eye out for more Arm-compatible apps, and consider getting a Windows on Arm laptop to fully embrace this technology.

Finally, after all of these years, people are taking Windows on Arm seriously. It's been a long time coming, but more and more companies are releasing apps that utilize an Arm infrastructure. We saw Chrome finally get good on an Arm machine, and Adobe ensuring its apps work on the hardware. Now, Slack has joined the party with an Arm-compatible version of its client, and you can give it a spin right now.

Slack finally releases a beta version of its Windows on Arm app

You can grab Slack for Windows on Arm via the official Slack website. When you arrive on the page, don't click on the big "Download" button; that will just download the regular version. Instead, you want to look underneath the screenshot of Slack for the Arm 64-bit download link. You'll know you got the right one if it arrives as an MSIX file.

The Slack release notes also have an entry dedicated to the Arm version:

Slack for Windows on ARM is currently in beta and available for download from our website. We’re still busy adding features and making adjustments to the app, but keep your eyes peeled for it appearing soon on the Microsoft Store.

If you're using a Windows on Arm device but haven't recently checked if your fave apps have made the jump, now's a good time to double-check if an Arm version has been released or is in the works. It's also a good idea to check out the best native apps for Windows on Arm - you may be surprised at how many well-known apps now have a dedicated Arm version. And if you still haven't hopped on the train, now is a great time to check out some of the best Windows on Arm laptops so you can take advantage of this tech.