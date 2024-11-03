Key Takeaways This Raspberry Pi project displays weather and reminders on e-paper with minimal energy

The instructions and bill of materials are available on GitHub for easy replication.

Combine a Raspberry Pi, an e-paper display, and some weather data for a stylish and functional project.

People take to a Raspberry Pi in different ways. While some want to make something fun or humorous with them, others want to create a tool that can aid them in their daily lives. If you're in the latter camp, you'll want to check out this cool weather forecast display powered by a Raspberry Pi. Not only does it give you everything you need to know about how it feels outside, but it does so with a sleek e-paper display you can use for other projects.

This project was made possible by AbnormalDistributions on GitHub, who posted their achievement on the Raspberry Pi subreddit. It's a cool little project that combines a Pi with an e-paper display to make a stylish forecast you can place in a frame.

Here's how AbnormalDistributions puts it:

This project uses a Raspberry Pi to show weather updates and trash reminders on a Waveshare 7.5-inch e-paper display. It fetches weather data from OpenWeatherMap and refreshes the display at set intervals. Minimal energy consumption makes this setup ideal for continuous display without frequent updates.

If you want to make one for yourself, head over to the project's GitHub page and check out all the instructions. The bill of materials is pretty easy to collect; you need a Waveshare 7.5-inch e-Paper HAT (which the developer gives a link for), a Raspberry Pi 3 or above, an 8GB SD card, a power supply, and a 5x7 photo frame. Then, follow the guide on the GitHub page and you'll have yourself a nice weather display, or anything else you can think of throwing on it.