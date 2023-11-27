Lenovo Slim 7 Pro X $800 $1400 Save $600 The Lenovo Slim 7 Pro X is an extremely thin laptop that also packs plenty of power thanks to its AMD Ryzen 7 processor and Nvidia GeForce RTX 3050 graphics card. The laptop is now on sale for a limited time during this wonderful Cyber Monday sale. $800 at Best Buy

During the weekend, we saw incredible deals with deep discounts on PCs, laptops, SSDs, CPUs, and more. Although Black Friday has come and gone, we're now getting a new set of deals with the start of Cyber Monday. If you've been looking to get yourself a new laptop, and needed something slim and light, chances are the Lenovo Slim 7 Pro X is going to be a good fit.

The laptop delivers plenty of performance power with its AMD Ryzen 7 processor, and if you're looking to play games or do some graphical work, the Nvidia GeForce RTX 3050 is going to be plenty. With that said, you can now grab this laptop for just $800, which is $600 less than its retail price. Of course, this deal won't last long, so you'll want to grab it while it lasts.

What's great about the Lenovo Slim 7 Pro X?

Lenovo has an excellent reputation when it comes to computing products, with plenty of great models in its lineup. However, if you're looking for a laptop that's light and powerful, the Lenovo Slim 7 Pro X is going to be a great option. The laptop delivers when it comes to looks, and is also durable and light thanks to its aluminum chassis.

Of course, you're also getting plenty of performance here with the AMD Ryzen 7 processor, 16GB RAM, and 1TB of internal storage space. The laptop also comes with Nvidia's GeForce RTX 3050 graphics card, which is great for some gaming, editing and other tasks that need a bit of graphical muscle.

In addition to all of the above, you're also going to be getting an excellent display with the Slim 7 Pro X featuring a 14.5-inch 3K PureSight touchscreen. Furthermore, you're also going to be getting excellent audio as well with the provided Harman speakers with support for DTS Sound making it perfect for music, movies, and games.

Overall, you really can't go wrong with this laptop, and as state before, the current discount makes this an absolute beast of a deal. So if you've been trying to grab a laptop that's slim and light with plenty of power, this is going to be an excellent buy.