Your NAS is a combination of numerous moving parts — both on the hardware and software sides — that come together to provide a seamless experience. Each of those parts could be what’s affecting the performance, and that means each one is also an opportunity for improvement. More than we often realize, a lot of tiny things we overlook can bring about a significant improvement with just a few minor tweaks.

Here are all the small upgrades that can help your NAS fly like it never has — not literally, of course, but figuratively, for sure!

6 Add more RAM

It’s a no-brainer, but crucial for smaller systems