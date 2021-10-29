Bring back device controls to Android 12 power menu with Tasker

While Google has introduced many useful improvements in Android 12, the software release also features some changes that might not appeal to some users. For instance, Google has removed the Device Controls from the power menu in Android 12, and users now have to navigate to the Quick Settings to control connected devices. If you’re not a fan of this new approach and you’d much rather have device controls back in the power menu, we have some good news for you. You can now use Tasker to get smart home device controls in the Android 12 power menu.

As Tasker developer João Dias demonstrates in the following video, you can use a Tasker project to bring back smart home device controls to the Android 12 power menu. To do so, all you need to do is import this project on your device, follow the instructions given in the project’s description to set it up, and you’re good to go.

After configuring the project, you should see smart home device controls when you open up the power menu on your phone. Note that you’ll only be able to control smart home devices that support Alexa with this project. However, you don’t require an Amazon Echo to get things going. You just need to link your smart home devices with Alexa, and you should see the device controls in the power menu. It’s also worth mentioning that you’ll be able to use the Tasker device control shortcuts, even on the lockscreen.

If you’re not familiar with Tasker, you can use the Classic Power Menu app to get smart home controls in the power menu on Android 12. The app lets you customize the stock power menu on your device in several different ways, like adding a screenshot button, a reboot to recovery button, or smart home device controls. You can learn more about the app by following the link above.