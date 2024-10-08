Home Assistant is one of the best ways to connect your smart home together. What it doesn't do is come with devices, but that's okay because Prime Big Deal Days has plenty of smart home goodness on offer at drastically reduced prices. Whether you want smart lighting, smart speakers, or a smart router to tie everything together, you can save 20% or more to build the smart home of your dreams.

Amazon Eero 6+ mesh router

Amazon's Eero mesh routers are easy to set up, and even easier to live with as they constantly adjust to give the best Wi-Fi coverage around your home. Even a single Eero router can provide up to 1,500 square feet of coverage, but if you have a large or multi-level home, you'll want at least a couple for the best coverage. Save $105 off a three-pack, $80 off a two-pack, and $40 off a single Eero 6+ mesh router while Prime Big Deal Days is on, and blanket your home with stable Wi-Fi. The other bonus is that each router acts as a Zigbee hub, so you can ditch the hubs that came with your smart lights and other devices and connect everything to Home Assistant with the minimum of fuss.

Amazon Eero 6+ Mesh Wi-Fi system $195 $300 Save $105 Amazon's Eero 6+ isn't just a good mesh network for worry-free Wi-Fi. It's also a Zigbee hub, so you can connect your smart home together, and it's up to 35% off this Prime Big Deal Days. $195 at Amazon

Sonos Era 100

Every smart home should have smart speakers, and Sonos makes some of the best around. With multi-room playback, multiple voice assistants to choose from, and room-filling sound, the Sonos Era 100 is a perfect addition to any smart home setup, and it's $50 off for Prime Big Deal Days. That's 20% off, and takes the sting out of buying multiple speakers to take full advantage of the multi-room functionality. Sonos has a good integration with Home Assistant via its API, and for some tasks, the integration is actually easier than using the new Sonos app.

Sonos Era 100 $199 $249 Save $50 The Sonos Era 100 can be used solo, paired for stereo sound, or used to pipe music around your whole home with multi-room playback. $199 at Amazon

Philips Hue Smart Bulbs

Smart lights are a mainstay of any smart home, and Philips is the best by a country mile. Save $55 off a three-pack of A19 60W LED bulbs with white and color light capacity, and channel your inner interior decorator by bathing your walls in light. They use Bluetooth or Zigbee to communicate, and while this kit doesn't come with the Philips Hue Hub, you don't need it if you're only using it in one room, as you can use Bluetooth. And if you already have a hub or another Zigbee-enabled hub like the Eero routers, you're already set. At this price, it makes it easy to cover your home in smart lighting, without having to replace wall switches.