There's no limit to what one can do with a Raspberry Pi. From using it as a laptop to emulating PlayStation 3 games, there are tons of projects on the internet that let you use the SBC in some super-interesting ways. Among them, one of the most popular use cases for a Raspberry Pi is using it for home automation. You can set up the Pi as a hub and connect other devices or nodes to it to create your own smart home ecosystem. If you plan on doing that with your Raspberry Pi, there are a few sensors that you absolutely must use to create the perfect smart home.

These sensors can not only be used to determine data like the ambient temperature or the moisture in the soil, but also trigger automations with the help of the data. The best part is that all of them are easy to connect to the Raspberry Pi and work in tandem with the rest of the devices in your smart home, so you can use them to trigger multiple tasks. So, if you're designing a smart home project with your Raspberry Pi, make sure to include these sensors for a well-rounded experience.

5 Temperature and humidity sensor

Turn on/off the AC automatically

No points for guessing what these sensors do. However, how you can use these sensors to achieve smart automation is key. Once the sensor gathers data about the ambient temperature, it can be set to trigger the air conditioner to switch on or off. If it's a hot day, the AC will turn on by itself, and once the temperatures drop, it will turn off.

If you have a smart thermostat, you can also use the sensor to set specific temperature values based on the temperature in the room. This way, your room will always remain cool during spring and summer, and automatically turn warmer as winter approaches. You can use the same logic with humidifiers or dehumidifiers, depending on the environment.

4 Ultrasonic sensor

Measure distance with sound waves

There are several ways of utilizing an ultrasonic scanner. Since it measures the distance from an object depending on how quickly the sound waves are bounced back, it can be used to create automations where the proximity to an object triggers an action.

A good example of this is automatically opening your garage door when your car approaches the porch. If you get a waterproof one, you can also attach it to your water tank to cut off the supply every time the water reaches a certain level. This avoids overflowing.