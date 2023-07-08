Insignia Class F20 Series LED HD Smart Fire TV $65 $120 Save $55 Insignia's 24-inch F20 series smart Fire TV gives you easy access to all your favorite streaming services and is being offered at an impressive price in this Prime Day deal. $65 at Amazon

Prime Day is almost here, but that doesn't mean the deals haven't started early. We've seen some fantastic promotions leading up to next week, with impressive price drops on some of the best TVs available. But sometimes, you don't need the best and just want a TV that's going to fill a small space like a kitchen or even a spare room. Luckily, we've uncovered a fantastic deal on a 24-inch smart TV, coming in way below its retail price, costing just $65 for a limited time.

What's great about Insignia's 24-inch F20 series smart Fire TV?

Despite its compact size and 720 resolution, the 24-inch TV packs a lot of features thanks to the Fire TV experience being built-in. With Fire TV, you can gain easy access to all your favorite streaming services like Disney+, Hulu, Netflix, and more.

And while it does come with a physical remote control, you can always use your voice and the power of Amazon's Alexa voice assistant to search, switch inputs, and even control the entertainment. So next time you're in the mood to watch your favorite show, it's as simple as asking. In addition, the TV also supports Apple AirPlay, making it easy to share pictures, movies, and music from any supported iPhone or iPad.

If you plan on expanding your setup with this TV by adding a soundbar or connecting it to a home theater system, you can take advantage of the device's support for HDMI ARC, making setup much simpler with less cable clutter. Of course, even with all these features, the TV still only comes in at $65, which is 46% below its retail price. So, if you're interested, be sure to pick on up while the deal lasts.