You can now pre-order the Smartphone for Snapdragon Insiders from ASUS
Qualcomm recently made headlines when it unveiled a phone called “Smartphone for Snapdragon Insiders,” a powerhouse of a phone made in collocation with ASUS. As Qualcomm pointed out at launch, it’s not aimed at average consumers. Rather the phone caters to Snapdragon Insiders, a community of Snapdragon fans and enthusiasts that Qualcomm announced in March. If you consider yourself a Snapdragon fan and wanted to get your hands on the new phone, you can now place your pre-order.
Pre-orders for the Smartphone for Snapdragon Insiders are now open in the US from ASUS’s eShop website. The phone comes in a single 16GB/512GB variant priced at $1,499 and also bundles a free pair of MW08SI earbuds from Master & Dynamic. For context, the phone costs more than the Galaxy S21 Ultra and Sony’s Xperia 1 III. But we have to keep in mind that it’s not aimed at average consumers.
The Smartphone for Snapdragon Insiders will also be making its way to other markets such as the UK, Canada, Germany, Korea, Japan, China, and India, though Qualcomm or ASUS hasn’t shared an exact date.
Smartphone for Snapdragon Insiders: Specifications
|Specification
|Smartphone for Snapdragon Insiders
|Dimensions and Weight
- 173.15 x 77.25 x 9.5mm
- 210g
|Display
- 6.78″ 20.4:9 (2448 x 1080) Samsung AMOLED
- 144Hz refresh rate
- Delta-E < 1
- 800 nits outdoor-readable brightness
- 1,200 nits peak brightness
- HDR10 and HDR10+ certified
- 111.23% DCI-P3, 106.87% NTSC, 150.89% sRGB
color gamut coverage
- Corning Gorilla Glass Victus
|SoC
- Qualcomm Snapdragon 888:
- 1x Kryo 680 Prime Core @ 2.84GHz
- 3x Kryo 680 Performance Cores @ 2.4GHz
- 4x Kryo 680 Efficiency Cores @ 1.8GHz
- Adreno 660
- Snapdragon Elite Gaming features
|RAM and Storage
- 16GB LPDDR5
- 512GB UFS 3.1 (non-expandable)
|Battery & Charging
- 4,000mAh battery
- 65W fast charger
- Qualcomm Quick Charge 5 support
|Rear Camera
- Primary:
- Sony IMX686 64 MP image sensor
- 1/1.73” large sensor size
- 0.8 µm pixel size
- f/1.8 aperture
- 26.6 mm equivalent focal length
- 6P lens
- 78.3° field of view
- 2×1 On-chip-lens phase detection autofocus
- 4-axis, optical image stabilization
- Dual LED flash
- Instant cameras switching
- Secondary: (Ultra-wide)
- Sony IMX363 12 MP dual pixel
image sensor
- 1/2.55” sensor size
- 1.4 µm pixel size
- f/2.2 aperture
- Real-time distortion correction
- 4.3 mm equivalent focal length
- Supports 4 cm Macro shots
- Tertiary: (Telephoto)
- 8MP
- 3x optical zoom
- 12x digital zoom
- 8K video recording at 30fps
- 4K video recording at 60fps/30fps
|Front Camera
|Ports
|Connectivity
- 3rd Gen Snapdragon X60 5G modem
- 5G:
- NFC
- Qualcomm FastConnect 6900
- Wi-Fi 6/Wi-Fi 6E
- Bluetooth 5.2
- Qualcomm aptX Adaptive
- Snapdragon Sound
- Navigation:
- GPS (L1/L5)
- GLONASS (L1)
- BDS(B1/B2a)
- GALILEO (E1/E5a)
- QZSS (L1/L5)
- NavIC (L5)
|Audio & Security
- Audio
- Dual stereo speakers
- Four HDR microphones with 111dB dynamic range
- Snapdragon Sound Technology with
multiple listening profiles including music,
videos, games, and voice enhancements
- No 3.5mm headphone jack
- Security
- Qualcomm 3D Sonic Sensor Gen 2 (rear-mounted)
|Software