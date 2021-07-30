You can now pre-order the Smartphone for Snapdragon Insiders from ASUS

Qualcomm recently made headlines when it unveiled a phone called “Smartphone for Snapdragon Insiders,” a powerhouse of a phone made in collocation with ASUS. As Qualcomm pointed out at launch, it’s not aimed at average consumers. Rather the phone caters to Snapdragon Insiders, a community of Snapdragon fans and enthusiasts that Qualcomm announced in March. If you consider yourself a Snapdragon fan and wanted to get your hands on the new phone, you can now place your pre-order.

Pre-orders for the Smartphone for Snapdragon Insiders are now open in the US from ASUS’s eShop website. The phone comes in a single 16GB/512GB variant priced at $1,499 and also bundles a free pair of MW08SI earbuds from Master & Dynamic. For context, the phone costs more than the Galaxy S21 Ultra and Sony’s Xperia 1 III. But we have to keep in mind that it’s not aimed at average consumers.

The Smartphone for Snapdragon Insiders will also be making its way to other markets such as the UK, Canada, Germany, Korea, Japan, China, and India, though Qualcomm or ASUS hasn’t shared an exact date.

Smartphone for Snapdragon Insiders: Specifications