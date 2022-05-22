These upcoming phones will utilize Snapdragon 8 Plus Gen 1 and 7 Gen 1 processors

After months of rumors, Qualcomm finally took the wraps off of its latest chipsets, the Snapdragon 8 Plus Gen 1 and the Snapdragon 7 Gen 1. While Qualcomm did announce some of its partners that will take advantage of its new hardware, more details are starting to emerge, with companies shedding light on the products they will offer with the Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 and Snapdragon 7 Gen 1.

Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Plus Gen 1

Lei Jun, who is the founder and CEO of Xiaomi, announced through Twitter that the company’s next flagship will be powered by the Snapdragon 8 Plus Gen 1. Furthermore, Jun stated that Xiaomi is working closely to produce the best product possible in collaboration with Qualcomm. While a specific handset wasn’t announced, it is speculated that Jun was talking about the Xiaomi 12 Ultra.

It has been quite some time since we last heard from OSOM, the team made of former Essential team members. But, that doesn’t mean that they haven’t been hard at work on their first smartphone, the OV1. While its looks remain the same, it appears that its innards will be getting an upgrade. While it originally planned to use the Snapdragon 8 Gen 1, the official OSOM Twitter account confirmed its move to the Snapdragon 8 Plus Gen 1 SoC. Of course, OSOM did not share exactly when its phone would arrive to the market.

OnePlus has announced through its Weibo account that it will offer support for Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 8 Plus Gen 1 Soc. Despite announcing that a new product was on the way, it did not give any details about the device’s name or other specifications. One thing that it did reveal is that this product would launch during Q3 of 2022. Speculation suggests this could arrive as the OnePlus 10 Ultra.

Motorola has announced that it will take advantage of the Snapdragon 8 Plus Gen 1. The news comes from its official Weibo account. Unfortunately, there isn’t much beyond its mention that it plans to use the recently announced SoC. According to rumors, the Snapdragon 8 Plus Gen 1 handset that the firm is working on is codenamed Moto Frontier.

Realme is another company that is offering support for the Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Plus Gen 1, as confirmed through its Weibo account. In a new post, the company states that it has something in the works, with the handset expected to be dubbed the Realme GT 2 Master Explorer Edition.

ASUS announced via Twitter that the ROG Phone 6 will come equipped with Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 8 Plus Gen 1 Soc. No further details were provided but we did get to see what the handset might look like some months ago. Of course, we will have to be patient, and wait for an official announcement.

Qualcomm Snapdragon 7 Gen 1

The OPPO Reno 8 Pro is set to make its debut in a few days. The handset will be powered by Qualcomm’s latest, Snapdragon 7 Gen 1 SoC. Since this handset has leaked quite a bit online, we know its look and specifications. But there could be surprises, so we will have to wait for the full reveal to learn more.

Naturally, more companies will share details about their future devices running Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 or Snapdragon 7 Gen 1 SoC. Once that happens, we will keep this article up to date. See something we missed? Comment down below.