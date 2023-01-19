Samsung will soon release a major update for the SmartThings app for Galaxy Watch, bringing support for more smart home devices. In addition to connected air purifiers, thermostats, and blinds, the app will also support Ring and Nest security cameras, giving you almost complete smart home controls right on your wrist.

The SmartThings app for Galaxy Watch already lets you control your lights, TVs, speakers, vacuum cleaners, and air conditioners from your wrist. With the upcoming update, Samsung says that Galaxy Watch users will also be able to view live feeds from video doorbells and security cameras made by Ring and Google Nest. In addition, Ring security camera users will get two-way communication right from their Galaxy Watch.

Talking about the new features, Jaeyeon Jung, Executive Vice President and Head of SmartThings, said, "Smartwatches and wearables are becoming increasingly popular, and this new update allows users to maximize their connected home living experience. We are thrilled to build this critical bridge that makes smart living more accessible and convenient by helping Galaxy Watch wearers protect and monitor their homes instantly from anywhere."

Although Samsung doesn't say exactly which Galaxy Watch models will get support for the new smart home controls, these features might be limited to the Wear OS 3-based Galaxy Watch 4 and Galaxy Watch 5 models. That's because Samsung explicitly states that users will be able to "swipe right from the Watch face to easily reach SmartThings," suggesting that users will have access to a SmartThings Tile on their smartwatch for quick access. It's not clear whether older Tizen-based models will get support for the new smart home controls.

Samsung hasn't provided a definite release timeline for the update, but we'll let you know as soon as it starts rolling out.

Do you use the SmartThings app for smart home controls? Are you looking forward to the new features? Let us know in the comments section below.

Source: Samsung Newsroom

Via: 9to5Google